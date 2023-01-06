ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Trading 3.9% Higher

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.30 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 80 ($0.96). 35,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 18,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.93).

The company has a market cap of £57.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

