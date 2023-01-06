ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.52) Per Share

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will earn ($2.52) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADCT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NYSE ADCT opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.95. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 120.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

