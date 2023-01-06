Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 563.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 197,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.25.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $153.16 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $244.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

