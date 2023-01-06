Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 430.0 days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Adyen Price Performance

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,358.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,447.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,475.20. Adyen has a 52-week low of $1,153.00 and a 52-week high of $2,520.00.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

