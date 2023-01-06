aelf (ELF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.13 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $88.97 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004548 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007434 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,638,292 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

