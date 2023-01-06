Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

