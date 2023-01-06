Affiance Financial LLC Buys 328 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,021. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

