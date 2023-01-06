Affiance Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

