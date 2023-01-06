Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 171.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,301,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.73. The company had a trading volume of 41,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,423. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

