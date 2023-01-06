Affiance Financial LLC Has $850,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,164. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

