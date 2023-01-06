Affiance Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

IWF traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $210.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.09 and its 200 day moving average is $226.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $297.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

