Affiance Financial LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 104,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,354,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.