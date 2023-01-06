Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $66.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aflac traded as high as $73.36 and last traded at $73.36, with a volume of 32406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.