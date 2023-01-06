Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $170.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.93.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,029. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.89. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

