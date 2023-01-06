Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Tops One Day Volume of $2,587.85

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $2,587.85 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidi Finance (BSC) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00450184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.38 or 0.01688097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,181.32 or 0.30756152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.