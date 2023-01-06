AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 169 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.15. 15,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,335. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.07.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

