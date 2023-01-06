AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $75.70. 17,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,216. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

