AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $139.05. The stock had a trading volume of 154,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,791. The firm has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $239.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.24.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.