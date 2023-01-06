AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $44.07 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 872,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,065,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

