AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 10,373 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 228.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200,793 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $67.68. 2,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $80.72.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

