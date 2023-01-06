Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 7,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.
Ajinomoto Trading Down 2.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.06.
Ajinomoto Company Profile
Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Seasonings and Foods; Frozen Foods; and Healthcare and Others. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.
