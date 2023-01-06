Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 2,037 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

