Albion Financial Group UT Buys 1,216 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Price Performance

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

