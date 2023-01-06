Albion Financial Group UT Buys 308 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,222,000 after purchasing an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.9 %

BLK stock opened at $701.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $660.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $899.97. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

