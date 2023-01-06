Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,232 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,090,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,462,000 after purchasing an additional 73,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,129.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $87.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Trade Desk

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

