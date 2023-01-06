Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,964 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VIG opened at $150.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $170.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.