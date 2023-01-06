Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Stories

