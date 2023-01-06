Albion Financial Group UT Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

