Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 5,636 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $56,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $81.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

