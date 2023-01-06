Albion Financial Group UT Sells 190 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR opened at $98.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

