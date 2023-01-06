Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $234.76 Million

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Alchemix USD has a total market capitalization of $234.76 million and $25,058.13 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemix USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00447121 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.89 or 0.01734410 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.09 or 0.30546895 BTC.

About Alchemix USD

Alchemix USD was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

