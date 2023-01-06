Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 11,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 475,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 102.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alector by 25.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 552,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 259,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 229,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.