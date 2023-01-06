Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 11,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 475,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Alector Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 102.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alector by 25.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 552,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 259,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 229,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alector



Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

