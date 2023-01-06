Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 816,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 6,849,324 shares.The stock last traded at $7.11 and had previously closed at $6.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,216.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.