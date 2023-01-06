Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.6% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

About Alibaba Group

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,259,598. The company has a market capitalization of $281.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.