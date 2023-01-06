Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.81. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,041.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

