Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.22.

Allegion Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $129.93.

Insider Activity at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Allegion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

