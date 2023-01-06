Alley Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.0% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.20. The company had a trading volume of 46,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.65.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

