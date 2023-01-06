Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.25. 2,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,552. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.17.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

