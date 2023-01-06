Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,858,000 after buying an additional 344,875 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $7.58 on Friday, hitting $274.44. 30,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,099. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

