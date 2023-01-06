Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 11,298 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. 762,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,670,320. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $86.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.60.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

