Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Up 4.8%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. 31,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 140,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock has a market cap of $46.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 712.3% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 356,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

