Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 333 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a market cap of $288.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.