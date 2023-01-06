Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $227.13 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $194.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.