Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

