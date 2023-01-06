Allred Capital Management LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.88 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

