Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $335,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $206.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.31 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

