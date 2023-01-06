Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.3 %

LRCX stock opened at $417.06 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $730.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

