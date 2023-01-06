Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Reaches $76.87 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $76.87 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

