Alpha Finance Lab Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $77.28 million and $1.41 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.05 or 0.01543886 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008417 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018609 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00034099 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.01780893 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.