Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Up 4.1%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.07 and last traded at $146.84. Approximately 451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 239,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day moving average is $147.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The company had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $5.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.